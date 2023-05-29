4 tips to take a break from social media

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:40 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: We always see people with their eyes glued to their phones, incessantly scrolling and tapping links to consume content. They unknowingly spend a lot of time on phones, particularly on social media feeds, to stay connected with friends and family. But sometimes, people may become addicted and feel drained leading to several health complications, including depression and anxiety.

Notifications, likes and comments are a few things that keep people hooked to apps, but if you are feeling tired or exhausted, then it’s probably time to unplug yourself from such social sites.

Here are a few tips to stay away from social networking apps:

Turn off notification

Explore the settings of each of your social media apps to disable notifications as per your preference. Also, turn off sound notifications to minimise distractions, and set a dedicated time in the day to browse the sites.

Use screen time tracking apps

Do some research to identify the best screen time tracking app that suits your requirements. Moment, RescueTime, Offtime, Momento and AppDetox are a few popular apps available online for use. Download the app and set goals and limits on usage within it to receive notifications or periodic alerts when you exceed your predefined limit.

Find diversions

Engage in physical activities – go for a walk, indulge in yoga, and exercise, and take part in any sport to boost your mood. Pursuing hobbies is one of the best ways to keep social media sites at bay, and identify activities that make you feel happy and excited. Get connected with nature by visiting a park or outdoors or take up a new course to upskill your career. Also, interact with people to build connections and spend time with family and friends.

Disable apps

If you still can’t resist opening the apps, then disable or delete social media apps from your phone. Try to stay away from the phone by placing it in another room to manage your time in a more efficient way.