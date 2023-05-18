Thursday, May 18, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 11:48 AM, Thu - 18 May 23
Instagram down for some users

Hyderabad: If you are unable to upload Instagram stories and reels are taking time to load, then do not be impatient; it is not your network issue. Yes, Instagram has been down for many users since the morning, and they are reporting the issue to DownDetector on social media platforms. Most users report that they cannot log in to their accounts, access the feed, or view posts and stories.

The reason for this outage is yet to be known, and this is not the first time that the Instagram server has been down. The DownDetector tweeted, “User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 10:04 PM EDT.

https://downdetector.com/status/instagram/

RT if you’re also having problems.” Anyway, #instagramdown is trending on Twitter, and users are flooding the Twitter page with memes.

