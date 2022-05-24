| 40 Units Of Blood Donated For Cause In Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Mancherial: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)-Mancherial unit and Mines Vocational Training Centre (MVTC) of Srirampur jointly conducted a blood donation camp in Srirampur on Tuesday. As many as 41 units of blood were raised for patients of thalassemia and sickle cell. KV Rama Rao, manager of MVTC, inaugurated the camp.

Members of IRCS Kasarla Srinivas, Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham Srirampur Area vice president Kethireddy Sudharshan Reddy, thalassemia and sickle cell patients’ welfare society state joint secretary Kasarla Ranjith, Dr Ranjith Kumar and many others were present.