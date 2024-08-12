40-year-old man electrocuted while on call in Khammam

The incident occurred when Mahesh Babu, who was on a call, accidentally put the water heater under his arm instead of placing it in a bucket and switched it on
Khammam: A 40-year-old died of electrocution when he accidentally put an electric water heater under his arm while on a call on Sunday.
The incident occurred when the deceased, D Mahesh Babu (40) who lives near Hanuman temple in Kalvoddu in the city, was readying his pet dog for a bath on Sunday night.
While on a phone call, he accidentally put the water heater under his arm instead of placing it in a bucket and switched it on. He collapsed as he suffered electric shock.
Mahesh Babu’s wife Durgadevi, with the help of the locals, rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.