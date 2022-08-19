41 bullets recovered from head constable in Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sircilla: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths seized 41 bullets from the possession of head constable Kokkisa Chandra Prakash, who was trapped by ACB while accepting bribe from a complainant in Vemulawada town on Thursday.

Besides 41 bullets including one 9 mm and 40-303 bullets, Rs 4.50 lakh cash was also recovered from the rented house of head constable. The ACB police handed over the seized bullets and cash to Vemulawada police, who registered the case against Chandra Prakash under arms act on Friday. It may be recalled that Chandra Prakash, who is working with Vemulawada town police station, demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant Vemula Bharat for sanctioning the station bail and accepted to take Rs 6,000.

Based on the complaint by the victim, the ACB cops trapped the head constable while accepting the bribe amount from Bharat near the police station on Thursday. ACB sleuths continued raids late in the night and found ammunition in the house. As Chandra Prakash failed to give proper replay about the possession of ammunition, ACB cops handed them over to Vemulawada town police.

Chandra Prakash, who joined the police department in 1985, has been entered into controversies cop right from the beginning. Earlier, he was removed from the service once and suspended for trice.