45 Assistant Professors posts to be filled at MNJ Cancer Hospital

Eligible senior doctors can access online applications from July 12 and the last date for submitting online application is 5 pm on July 19. Applications submitted in online mode only will be accepted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 06:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (TS MHSRB) has invited applications from doctors to fill up 45 posts of Assistant Professors for various specialties in State-run Mehdi Nawaj Jung Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre (MNJ), Red Hills.

The specialty wise break-up of the posts include Anaesthesia (5), Biochemistry (1), Nuclear Medicine (2), Pain and Palliative Care (4), Pathology (2), Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (2), Radiology (2), Radiotherapy (7), Surgical Oncology (9) and one post for Transfusion Medicine.

Based on the experience, the monthly remuneration based on UGC pay scales for the post of Assistant Professor will hover between Rs 68,900 and Rs 2,05,500. The selection will be based on 100 points out of which 80 will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in qualifying exam and 20 points for service in state government hospitals/ institutions/ programmes on contract/outsourced basis.

For more details: mhsrb.telangana.gov.in