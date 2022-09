45 Inspectors transferred in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 45 Inspectors working in the city were transferred and asked to report to their new places of posting immediately.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Wednesday issued the transfer orders on administrative grounds and directed the higher officials concerned to relieve them.