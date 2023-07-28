466 new 108 ambulances and 102 Amma Vodi vehicles to be launched on August 1

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 08:54 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to upgrade its existing 108 emergency vehicles, the Amma Vodi 102 vehicles and Hearse Vehicles by launching a fleet of 466 brand new vehicles on August 1.

Of these, 204 vehicles are 108 ambulances, 228 are Amma Vodi transport vehicles and 34 Hearse Vehicles, which are providing specialized services of transporting bodies of the deceased back to their native place for free of cost.

At present, the 108 emergency fleet consists of 426 vehicles out of which 175 vehicles are being replaced by new ones and 29 new ambulances are being added in new routes. Overall, there will be 455 vehicles in the fleet of 108 emergency services from August 1.

At present there are 300 non-emergency vehicles in the Amma Vodi fleet out of which 228 are being replaced. Similarly, all the existing 34 old Hearse Vehicles are being replaced by the same number of new vehicles.

“A few months ago, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao gave orders to update the fleet of ambulance, Amma Vodi and Hearse Vehicles. We have ensured that all the old vehicles are replaced by new ones. This will go a long way in improving emergency health care services in Telangana,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.