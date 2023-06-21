Telangana to upgrade emergency vehicles at govt hospitals

Minister Harish Rao said a total of 204 emergency 108 ambulances were being procured and will replace the fleet of old ambulances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday announced upgradation of all the existing fleet of vehicles dedicated to provide free transportation facilities for pregnant women and patients needing emergency care at government hospitals.

It was decided to complete the process of procurement of 300 new Amma Vodi vehicles and make them available to pregnant women from July. Health Minister, T Harish Rao, in a review meeting on emergency transport vehicles, said Amma Vodi vehicles played a vital role in improving Mother and Child Health (MCH) services in Telangana.

The Amma Vodi vehicles provide free transport facilities in an ambulance for pregnant women to diagnostic services for their regular ANC check-ups. These vehicles also drop the pregnant women to their homes and pick them when the next date for ANY check-up arrives.

The Minister said a total of 204 emergency 108 ambulances were being procured and will replace the fleet of old ambulances. He directed officials to expedite the process of procurement of the 108 emergency ambulances and ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the medical transport vehicles are taken-up frequently.

The state government is also procuring 34 hearse vehicles to enable transport of bodies and their attenders back to the native place from Hyderabad.