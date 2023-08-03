Mancherial Collector flags off two ‘108’ ambulances, 7 Amma Odi vehicles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Collector Santosh flaggs off to the 108 and Amma Odi ambulance services in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that the ‘108’ ambulance and Amma Odi services were arranged for the convenience of the public. He formally flagged off seven Amma Odi and two 108 ambulance service vehicles here on Thursday.

Santosh said that the government introduced the 108 ambulance service to provide medical services to the public and to save lives of victims of road accidents and other health emergencies. He stated that the lives of many were saved with the help of the initiative. He added that the Amma Odi vehicles were meant for dropping at hospitals and picking up pregnant women and new mothers from their homes during medical emergencies.

District 108, 102 vehicles manager Kondal Rao, Dr Fayaz Khan, Dr Neeraja, Dr Vijaya Purnima, Dr Vijaya Nirmala of the health and medical department were present.

