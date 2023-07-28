Telangana: Youngsters win applause for helping in lifting gates of Kaddam project

The youngsters working in a batch of four members each extended their support in lifting the two gates on Thursday

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

A bunch of youngsters who played a vital role in lifting two dysfunctional gates of Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre, pose for a group photograph on the barrage of the dam

Nirmal: While 7,000 dwellers of about 10 villages experienced tense moments when the Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre was overflowing, a bunch of 20 spirited youngsters won plaudits for playing a vital role in lifting the gates after two gates suddenly became dysfunctional.

Mohammad Shoeb, Syed Mokheed, Mohad Shadab Hussain, Feroz Khan, Ameer Khan, Mohammad Shoheb, Isha Khan, Pittala Arun belonging to Kaddampeddur mandal centre, Naga of Gundugudem and some other youngsters from Pandapur, Ambaripet and surrounding villages extended a helping hand in lifting Gates 6 and 12 of the project and letting the surplus water flow downstream.

“We rushed to the dam after learning that the project was receiving flash floods and was likely to be breached anytime on Thursday. We helped in lifting gates till 9 pm. Lifting gates and saving the villages was our prime objective. The villages would be washed away if the dam was breached,” Shoeb told ‘Telangana Today’

“The youngsters working in a batch of four members each extended their support in lifting the two gates on Thursday. They played a crucial role in accomplishing the mission when needed,” an Irrigation official said, adding that Gate 6 had a problem in the electric motor while Gate 12 developed a snag in the gearbox.

Their role has gone viral on social media, with many via WhatsApp and on Facebook praising their timely response.