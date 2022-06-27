Andhra Pradesh: Jagan releases Rs.6,595 cr under Amma Vodi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

File Photo

Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy released the third phase of Amma Vodi amount to the tune of Rs.6,595 crore here on Monday.

The amount was credited online to the bank accounts of 43,96,402 mothers of students across Andhra Pradesh benefiting 80 lakh school and college-going children.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Jagan announced that the State government would give away Rs.12,000 worth tabs to each student entering eighth class from the current academic year. He regretted removal of 51,000 mothers from the Amma Vodi scvheme as the students failed to register 75 percent attendance. He had relaxed the condition in the first year and gave exemption in the second year due to COVID. However, it had to be imposed in the third year to inculcate discipline among students and parents, he pointed out.

On the deduction of Rs.2,000 from the amount, he explained that the amount was being used for maintenance of schools and toilets and wondered why people who did not give even one rupee during their rule, were criticising him on this score.

The Chief Minister also announced that revised estimates of Rs.850 crore were being sanctioned for the Mahendratanaya reservoir work which was being taken up on a war-footing. Also, works of Rs.700 crore were underway for supply of surplus waters of Vamsadhara to 807 villages in the Uddhanam region where villagers suffered from kidney ailments. The cost of laying pipelines would be around Rs.1000 crore, he said. Another Rs.180 crore was being sanctioned for lift irrigation programmes in Srikakulam district, he stated.