477 kg ganja worth Rs 1.19 crore seized, five arrested in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 09:05 PM

Representational Image.

Kothagudem: Police have seized 477 kg ganja and arrested five persons at Manugur in the district on Sunday.

A statement from Manugur police on Monday informed that based on a tip off about ganja smuggling vehicle inspections were conducted by SI Meda Prasad and staff at Hanuman temple area in Manugur.

They found ganja hidden among mangoes in a mini-pickup truck preceded by a pilot vehicle.

The worth of the seized ganja was Rs 1.19 crore. The accused, Ch Srikanth and D Arjun of Yadadri district, P Sunil Kumar of Mothugudem, R Nagaraju and A Srujan of Yellandu in Kothagudem district were booked and sent to judicial remand.

The above accused procured the substance at the directions of Arjun and Kiran of Zaheerabad from sellers Ravi, Madhu, Upender and Sangi Guru at Donkarayi of erstwhile East Godavari in AP and were transporting it to Zaheerabad via Aswapuram and Manugur, the police said.