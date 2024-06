| Rain Hit Several Parts In Old Karimnagar People Get Respite From Humidity

Rain hit several parts in old Karimnagar, people get respite from humidity

Karimnagar town, Peddapalli, Manathani, Husnabad, Thangallaplli, Velgatur, Vemulawada and other areas received heavy rain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 08:00 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: People got respite from scorching heat as well as humidity as the rain hit several parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday evening. Some parts of the district have witnessed hailstorms.

Karimnagar town, Peddapalli, Manathani, Husnabad, Thangallaplli, Velgatur, Vemulawada and other areas received heavy rain.

Also Read Brace yourself for heavy rains in Hyderabad on Sunday

Vehiculars faced troubles as rainwater stored on the roads in Hanumajipet of Vemulawada rural mandal. EOM