The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Gangtok: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said.

