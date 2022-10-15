5 Steps to U.S. Study: Wrap-Up

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

For resumes, admissions committees will be looking for a well-structured concise document that doesn’t overlap with the student’s SOP.

Hyderabad: Hello readers! In our last column, we discussed standardized tests, and this week we will have a short wrap-up of Step 3 of EducationUSA’s “5 Steps to U.S. Study,” “Complete Your Application.”

The basic components of an application include*:

• An online application (with a fee)

• The student’s resume or Curriculum Vitae (CV)

• The student’s financial documents

• Bachelor’s degree transcripts

• The student’s personal statement (SOP)

• 2-3 reference letters (LORs) – at least two being from academic contacts

• Standardized test scores (GRE, GMAT, etc.)

• English proficiency test scores

*Be sure to check the college or university’s webpage for any other program-specific requirements (e.g., portfolio, video essays, diversity statement, writing samples, etc.)

For resumes, admissions committees will be looking for a well-structured concise document that doesn’t overlap with the student’s SOP. Some information that can be included in a resume is:

• Educational qualifications

• Certifications and internships/projects

• Co-curricular and extra-curricular activities

• Workshops and conferences

• Awards and honors

• Languages the student has learned

Financial documents include both proof of adequate financing (Declaration and Certification of Finances or Affidavit of Financial Support) and requests for financial aid. As discussed in Step 2, financial aid request application forms can be requested via the university, the student’s relevant department, or the university’s bursar office. Proof of adequate financing should be signed/certified by the applicant’s sponsor (parents, bank, lawyer, etc.).

Students should be sure to read all the financial document instructions carefully, due to their complexity. These documents should be submitted with the rest of the application packet. For more information on financing, see our articles on “Step 2: Finance Your Studies,” or EducationUSA’s website: https://educationusa.state.gov.

To review: be aware of each graduate school’s application timeline and its eligibility criteria and be sure to completely fill out each application form will all the required information and documents.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad