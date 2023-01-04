50 desks worth Rs 1.9L donated to govt school in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:05 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Two NGOs from Secunderabad on Tuesday donated 50 desks worth Rs 1.90 lakh to the Zilla Parishad High School, Madhapur in Hyderabad.

The donation was made by the NGOs — Secunderabad Round Table 33 (SRT 33) and Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 SRT 33, a part of Round Table India, along with financial support from Best Runners in the USA, formally.

Secunderabad Round Table 33 (SRT 33) chairman Suman Vemuri, secretary, Abhishek, Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 of Ladies Circle India chairperson, Mamta and secretary, Bhavana, Best Runners, USA represented by Kaparthy Lakshman and Kaparthi Chaitanya, handed over the benches to the school headmaster, Madapathi Basvalingam.

Speaking of the donation, the headmaster said, “the school has 900 students, studying from classes 6 to 10. We are in need of desks as students used to sit on the floor, and there is no place for any more students.”

