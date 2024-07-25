Hyderabad: RTA earns over Rs 50 lakh through fancy numbers

According to RTA officials, several high-value numbers fetched substantial amounts during the registration number auctions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 07:28 PM

fancy numbers

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Khairatabad collected Rs 51.1 lakh through the auction and sale of fancy numbers on a single day on Wednesday.

According to RTA officials, several high-value numbers fetched substantial amounts during the registration number auctions.

Also Read Nizamabad: Gang posing as RTA officials loot turmeric load truck

While TG 09 A 9999 commanded an impressive bid of Rs 19.5 lakh and was owned by Honours Developers Company, the new series registration number TG 09 B 0001 was sold for Rs 8.2 lakh to NG Mind Frame Company.

The demand for personalised registration numbers continues to grow, with car owners expressing a variety of preferences.

As the popularity of fancy numbers continues to soar, the transport department anticipates a sustained stream of interest and revenue from future registration number auctions.