‘505 2BHK houses to be handed over to beneficiaries soon in Warangal West’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Warangal West MLA Vinay Bhaskar addressing the meeting at Madikonda near Hanamkonda on Monday.

Hanamkonda: Stating that the Warangal West constituency was witnessing rapid development since the formation of the Telangana State, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the State government was committed to work for all sections of the people of the constituency. He said they were gearing up to hand over 505 double bedroom houses (2BHK) to beneficiaries in the Warangal West Assembly constituency represented by him.

Addressing an ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ here on Monday, the MLA said he could not manage to convince the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government to get even Rs.5 for the constituency.

“But now, the constituency is being developed with hundreds of crores with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is committed to develop the State,” he said.

“The government has been implementing several schemes for traditional and caste-based occupations as they were neglected in erstwhile AP,” Vinay Bhaskar said, adding that 505 double bedroom houses were constructed, while 700 double bedroom houses were under construction in the constituency.

Referring to the service of the party workers, he said, “All of you who have rendered distinguished service so as to strengthen the party. I hope that you will extend the support and work for the party as the party has forayed into national politics under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said

Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman S Sundar Raj Yadav, party leaders Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, corporators and others were present.