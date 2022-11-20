53rd IFFI: Chiranjeevi to be conferred with lifetime achievement award

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:50 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

(File Photo) The Indian Film Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award would be conferred on the renowned Telugu cine personality Chiranjeevi.

Announcing this at the star-studded opening ceremony of the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India at Goa on Sunday, union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, said with an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, Chiranjeevi has been a part of more than 150 feature films.

“Chiranjeevi is a renowned Indian actor, dancer, film producer, voice artist, philanthropist and politician who has predominantly worked in Telugu Cinema with incredible performances in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil languages as well,” he said.