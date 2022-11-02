Chiranjeevi’s ‘GodFather’ to stream on Netflix from November 19

Published Date - 07:58 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

The promotional song called “Thaar Maar”, which features both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan was composed by S Thaman, and was widely appreciated by the audiences.

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent theatrical starrer ‘GodFather’ is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. The mass entertainer will be streaming on Netflix from November 19.

Netflix on Wednesday announced the news on its official Instagram page. The post read, “The megastar of Tollywood meets the megastar of Bollywood! #Godfather is coming to Netflix on the 19th of November!(sic)”

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film was released to positive reviews on October 5. ‘GodFather’ is a remake of Malayalam hit ‘Lucifer’. Along with Satyadev and Nayanthara in prominent roles, the film also features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo, which is released in Hindi as well.

