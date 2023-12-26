Tilak Varma to lead Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Indian team cricketer N Thakur Tilak Varma will lead Hyderabad in the first two games of the Ranji Trophy season against Nagaland and Meghalaya. Rahul Singh will be his deputy.

Team: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rahul Singh Gahlaut (Vice-Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, CV Milind, Rohit Rayudu, Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chandan Sahani, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Kannala, Sai Pragnay Reddy (WK), Saaketh Sai Ram, Abhirath Reddy, Sagar Chaurasia (WK), E Sanketh;

Stand Byes: Budhi Rahul, Jaweed Ali, Yash Gupta, Rishab Baslas, TP Anirudh, G Ganesh; Support Staff: Manager: Riaz Qureshi; Coach: DB Ravi Teja; Assistant Coach: T Pavan Kumar; Fielding Coach: Ronald Rodrigues; Strength and Conditioning Coach: Subhas Patro; Physio: Santosh; Video Analyst: E Krishna Reddy; Masseur: Syed Sajid Hussain.