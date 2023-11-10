Friday, Nov 10, 2023
Congress candidate’s bold claim: 48 hours of power supply daily

Congress candidate from Medak, Mynampally Rohith has promised with great confidence that his party, if voted to power, would "provide electricity 48-hours per day"

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:23 PM, Fri - 10 November 23
Congress Medak candidate Mynampally Rohith with TPCC president Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: As Telangana Assembly Elections are just around the corner, opposition candidates and leaders are going all out to make promises (some unreasonable and some impossible) to lure voters and garner some votes.

Certain claims and promises made by some candidates have tickled the funny bones of people in their respective constituencies and on the internet alike.

In one such instance, Congress candidate from Medak, Mynampally Rohith has promised with great confidence that his party, if voted to power, would “provide electricity 48-hours per day”. The Congress candidate, is perhaps, following a newly-founded time format that is unknown to the world.

His “boo-boo” is widely being spread on social media and unsurprisingly, netizens are ragging Mynampally Rohith for making such irrational claims.

Here is the video:

రోజుకు 25 గంటలు కరెంటు ఇస్తాం …. మైనంపల్లి రోహిత్ pic.twitter.com/AY0ay4H0GY

Here are some responses:

