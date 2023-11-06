6-hour delay in Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express leaves passengers stranded

The train which was scheduled to depart from Secunderabad at 6:15 am, was rescheduled five times, only to depart for Tirupati at 12:15 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:11 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

The delayed Vande Bharat Express at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: A six-hour delay in the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express – 20701 left passengers waiting at the Secunderabad Railway Station here on Monday.

South Central Railway official spokesperson has confirmed that the delay was due to a technical snag in the spring foil of the train.

“The Vande Bharat Express will be arriving in Tirupati at 8 pm and the same rake, which was originally depart from Tirupati at 3:15 pm, will now start for Secunderabad at 8:15pm,” the SCR official said.