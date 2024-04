SCR sets record in track renewal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 12:28 AM

Hyderabad: The SCR achieved its highest-ever performance with regard to track renewal works in a year by renewing 649 km over its rail network.

This is the best-ever Track Renewal achieved by the zone since its inception.

