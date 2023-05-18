Thursday, May 18, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 18 May 23
6 tolas of gold, Rs 1.5 lakh burgled in Adilabad
Adilabad police said the burglars stole gold ornaments and cash from Madhukar's house by breaking open the doors

Adilabad: Burglars decamped with six tolas of gold ornaments and cash of Rs 1.50 lakh from the house of Chatla Madhukar when the residents were away in Bazarhathnoor mandal centre on Wednesday night.

Police said the burglars stole the gold ornaments and cash from Madhukar’s house by breaking open the doors. Madhukar and his family members were attending a function at the time of the incident. They found out about the burglary when they returned home.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

