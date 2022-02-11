60 acres Defence land encroached in Telangana

Hyderabad: About 60.4318 acres of Defence land is under encroachment in Telangana, according to union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. He stated this while replying to a question from TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others in Lok Sabha on encroachment of Defence lands.

According to the Minister, a total of 9,355.2588 acres of defence land is under encroachment and 367 cases relating to encroachment on Defence land were pending in various courts. The Centre was taking necessary steps for efficient management of Defence lands.

Threat matrix for Defence land has been prepared and vulnerability of vacant land prone to encroachment has been assessed for a better vigil of such lands where the threat of encroachment was very high. The government has sanctioned the project and allocated funds for the construction of boundary wall/pillars or fence for the protection of vacant Defence lands which are prone to encroachment. Regular inspection of lands was carried out by officers concerned to submit annual certificates as per rules. Defence land records have been digitised, he added.

