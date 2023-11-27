60k devotees visit Gudem temple in Mancherial

Devotees not only from Mancherial, but neighboring Peddapalli, Jagtial and Maharashtra made a beeline to Gudem temple from morning till evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Mancherial: Nearly 60,000 devotees thronged the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple regarded as Annavaram of Telangana in connection with auspicious full moon day or pournami of Karthika masam at Gudem village in Dandepalli on Monday.

Devotees belonging not only to several parts of the district, but neighboring Peddapalli, Jagtial and Maharashtra made a beeline to the shrine from morning till evening. They had darshan of the deity by forming serpentine queue lines and performed special prayers to mark the occasion.

They earlier took holy dip in Godavari.