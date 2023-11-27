Karthika Deepotsavam celebrated in Jeddah

Many Telugu families living in Western Region of Saudi Arabia have celebrated the Karthika Deepam event with spiritual fervour recently in Jeddah.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Jeddah: Amidst the hectic schedules of work life, many Telugu families have been venturing out for the Karthika masam ritual of ‘Vanabhojanalu’ in the Gulf region. The annual picnic is undertaken during Karthika masam, the eight month of the Telugu panchangam as per Hindu calendar followed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Karthika Deepam is a festival of lights celebrated worshipping Lord Shiva to ward off evil forces and usher in prosperity and joy.

The event was organized by SATA (Saudi Arabia Telugu Association) with the collaboration of Global Indians. The highlight of the event was performing a Maha Rudra homam. The replica of Sri Krishna with an assortment of delectable food items and stage, decorated with sweets, fruits, and flowers by Priya and Jeenu was also one of the main attractions. The Kirtans and Pallaki Seva to Lord Krishna were led by Ashok Kumar Dhan and Mamata Dhal.

Sanatana Dharma preacher Praveen narrated the importance of Karthika Deepam and the story of Lord Shiva and Vishnu. Deb Ashish, Alok Tiwari, Madhu, Om Prakash and Neha coordinated the event, said Malleshan, president of SATA. The various cultural and sports events also held for women and children during the event, he added.