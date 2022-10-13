61 hospitals found to be violating norms in erstwhile Adilabad

Adilabad: The Medical and Health department, cracking down on errant private hospitals, has issued notices to over 60 private hospitals and a hospital was seized for violating norms in the erstwhile Adilabad district, with the notices seeking explanation within a fortnight as to why action should not be taken against them.

A total of 253 hospitals were inspected by five teams in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts each during a fortnight long crackdown in the district. As many as 61 hospitals in the four districts were served notices, while a hospital of Adilabad district was seized for flouting norms, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender told ‘Telangana Today.’

While 106 hospitals of Mancherial district and 78 in Adilabad district were inspected, 54 nursing homes in Nirmal and 15 in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district were checked during the inspections which began on September 22 and ended on October 12. As many as 46 hospitals of Adilabad, five hospitals in Mancherial, 10 from Nirmal district were also found to be disobeying norms.

During the inspections, the teams verified whether the hospitals were registered and if they had qualified doctors. They also focused on educational qualifications of doctors and their certificates of registrations. They slapped notices against those hospitals found to have violated norms laid by the State government. A report was submitted to the government detailing the steps taken for curbing wrongdoings by the institutions.

It is learnt that doctors who graduated from medical colleges in Ukraine were misleading the gullible public by claiming to be specialists of a branch of medicine in violation of rules of the National Medical Council to practice medicine in India. Their post-graduation in that nation is equivalent to MBBS in this country. Still, they continue to treat patients by posing as specialist doctors, officials said.

The inspections would be conducted again in the near future to find out whether the hospitals were following the norms. “The nursing homes which received notices have to rectify their shortcomings. Else, a report would be submitted to the government, recommending stringent action against them,” Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer GV Subbarayudu said.