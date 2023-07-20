72,949 candidates receive seats in DOST 2023 third phase allotment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday released the DOST 2023 third phase seat allotment with 72,949 candidates receiving seats.

A total of 63,484 students registered in the third phase counselling and 79,356 candidates including from previous phases exercised web options for allotment of seats.

As per the details released by the TSCHE, 55,313 candidates got seat allotment against first priority and 17,636 against second and other priorities. As many as 6,407 candidates did not receive seats as they exercised a limited number of options.

Of the total seat allotment, the number of students receiving a seat in the commerce course stood at 32,209, while 16,859 and 12,620 students got seats in life sciences and physical sciences courses respectively. The Arts courses saw 10,939 seats allotted.

All candidates who secured a seat in the third phase have been instructed to reserve their seat through online self-reporting between July 21 and 24 by paying Rs.500 or Rs.1,000 (as the case may be) in the DOST candidate login.

Meanwhile, the TSCHE released the intra-college phase schedule with options from July 27 to 29 and seats allotment on July 31. The special phase admission schedule has also been notified with registrations from August 1 to 11, web options from August 1 to 12 and provisional seat allotment on August 16.