’75 plant saplings will be planted in each school across TS to commemorate 75th Independence Day’

Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: At least 75 plant saplings would be planted in each school across the State on August 10 commemorating the 75th Independence Day, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

The Minister, who held a meeting with Education department officials here on Thursday, said apart from students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the educational institutions would take part in the 15-day Swatantra Bharata Vajrotasvalu commencing August 8.

The Minister directed officials to conduct different competitions including elocution, essay writing and cultural programmes promoting national integrity. She also instructed officials to screen feature films on the freedom struggle.