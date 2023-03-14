75th anniversary of Telangana armed struggle leader Anabheri Prabhakar Rao to be observed

Prabhakar Rao was born on August 15, 1910 in Polampalli of Thimmapur mandal to Venkateshwara Rao and Radhabai.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:00 AM, Tue - 14 March 23

Karimnagar: Tuesday marks 75 years since the death of Telangana armed struggle leader Anabheri Prabhakar Rao.

Popular as Telangana Bhagat Singh, Prabhakar Rao fell to the bullets of the Nizam’s army in Mohammadapur hillocks near Husnabad on March 14, 1948.

Born in a landlord’s family, Prabhakar Rao was attracted towards communism and fought for the poor. As a teenager, he studied revolutionary movements and gained support from the public when he fought for equal rights for Telugu speaking people under the Nizam area.

His legacy prompted the youth in Telangana to begin the struggle for the independence of Telangana and also helped the rise of socialism in the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

While studying in Nizam College, he was inspired by the ideology of great freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subash Chandra Bose, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

He was elected as Karimnagar district secretary of Andhra Mahasabha. On the call given by the then district president Baddam Yella Reddy, a dalam was formed under the leadership of Prabhakar Rao and fought against bonded labour system, suppression and landlords.

The Dalam led by Prabhakar Rao burnt the land patta papers of the poor kept illegally by landlords and Jamindars.

Besides fighting against social evils, the dalam also faced Razakars, the then Hyderabad Nizam’s private army.

The Nizam had offered a Talukdar collector post to Prabhakar Rao. However, he denied the offer and fought for the poor. At one stage, Nizam issued ‘Nazar Bandh’ orders against Prabhakar Rao.

All the 12 members of the dalam were killed in an exchange of fire with Nizam’s police and Razakars that took place in the hillocks of Mohammadapur near Husnabad on March 14, 1948. It was the first encounter in the district that took place as part of the Telangana Armed struggle movement.

Tumoju Narayana, Papaiah, Singireddy Bhupathi Reddy, Balram Reddy and others were killed in the encounter.

On the occasion of the 75rd anniversary of the encounter, the CPI district unit is organizing a commemoration meeting at Mohammadapur on Tuesday.

CPI leaders will also pay tributes to Prabhakar Rao at his statue in Karimnagar town. CPI national leader Chada Venkat Reddy and district secretary Marri Venkataswamy and other leaders will participate in the programme.