78 per cent workers got employment under MGNREGS in Kamareddy: BB Patil

The MP said that 78 per cent of workers got employment under this scheme. He expressed happiness over the construction of 104 Rythu Vedikas in the district standing first in the state.

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Kamareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil appreciated the Kamareddy district administration for providing employment to the tune of 2.37 lakh working days for MGNREGS workers and for paying Rs 150 crore to them.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday the MP and Kamareddy Collector Dr. Sharath discussed various issues with 22 mandals MPPs and ZPTCs. The reviewed issues pertaining to agriculture, medical and health, roads and ICDS and said that Kamareddy district achieved good results in providing employment to the MGNREGS workers.

The MP said that 78 per cent of workers got employment under this scheme. He expressed his happiness over the construction of 104 Rythu Vedikas in the district standing first in the state.

He informed that under MGNREGS scheme, construction of sheds for farmers and pens for shepherds were being taken up and urged people to utilise the facilities. Various public representatives appealed to the MP to extend social security pensions for new beneficiaries, link the MGNREGS scheme to agriculture, allocate funds to construct roads till agriculture fields under MGNREGS. Patil assured them that he would take the demands to the notice of the government.

In-charge JDA Sunitha informed that 2.15 lakh soil tests were taken up and reports given to the farmers in the Kamareddy district. Various mandals public representatives appealed to the MP to fill up the vacant doctor posts in various mandals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .