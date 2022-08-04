80-year-old undergoes TAVI procedure at Yashoda Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Cardiologists at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet on Thursday announced successful completion of minimally invasive Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) on an 80-year-old person Yadagiri Reddy from Nalgonda.

Reddy was admitted to the cardiology wing with dizziness and breathing difficulty. Evaluations revealed he was suffering from severe aortic valve stenosis, a medical condition in which the valves of the heart gradually become narrow, preventing the free of blood from the heart to other parts of the body.

Due to the patient’s advanced age, senior interventional cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, Dr. D Sitaram and his team decided to conduct minimally invasive TAVI procedure and replace the diseased heart valves.

The procedure, which lasted for just 45 minutes, was performed through a small incision at the patient’s groin. The patient tolerated the procedure well with no complications and was discharged on the second day.

Senior cardiologists said that such procedures are ideal for elderly patients with poor general condition and comorbidities who otherwise carry high risk of complications for surgical valve replacement, doctors said.