84 kg of ganja seized at Muthangi toll plaza

84 kg ganja seized from an SUV while it was being taken to Maharashtra from the Andhra Pradesh border.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 08:22 PM

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: Excise and Enforcement officials seized 84 kg of dry ganja at the ORR toll plaza at Muthangi under Patancheru police station limits from an SUV while it was being taken to Maharashtra from the Andhra Pradesh border.

Excise officials seized ganja worth Rs 12 lakh.

The driver of the vehicle Ramvath Ramesh, a resident of Bollaram Patti in Nalgonda was taken into custody. Investigation is on.