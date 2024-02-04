Two persons arrested for possessing ganja in Hyderabad

Ishaq had hired the Esamuddin to pilot his Innova car loaded with ganja when it reached the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 06:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Tappachabutra police along with the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south west) team on Saturday night caught two persons who allegedly were in possession of 68 kilograms of ganja.

The police officials seized the said contraband, a car, a scooter and five mobile phones from them. Acting on tip off, police caught Mohd Ishaq (33) of Asifnagar and Esamuddin (26) of Sabernagar, who are into furniture business and seized the material.

Also Read Two persons arrested for possessing ganja in Hyderabad

“Both the suspects took the ganja from one Raju of Odhisa and were on way to deliver to a contact in the Mangalhat when on information the police team caught them,” said ACP Langer Houz, M A Jaweed.

Ishaq promised to pay around Rs. 2.70 lakh to Raju for ganja after selling the consignment and arranged an Innova from his friend saying he would be going on a tour along with his family.

Ishaq had hired the Esamuddin to pilot his Innova car loaded with ganja when it reached the city.

The police are making efforts to identify and arrest the person who was to receive the weed while a special team was formed to nab Raju who provided the ganja to the duo. A case under NDPS Act is registered. Ends