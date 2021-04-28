878 polling stations set up for GWMC polls: Election observer

Election general observer Christina Z Chongthu said, of the 878 polling stations, 167 were classified as critical, 159 as hyper sensitive and 203 were sensitive

Warangal: As many as 878 polling stations have been set up for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls, election general observer Christina Z Chongthu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a training programme organised for the election micro observers here on Wednesday she said the role of micro observers was vital for smooth conduct of elections. Of the 878 polling stations, 167 were classified as critical, 159 as hyper sensitive and 203 were sensitive, she said.

Arrangements were being to webcast the polling process at 46 polling stations while the polling process would be monitored by the micro observers in the remaining polling stations in 66 municipal divisions under the GWMC.

The micro observers should follow the State Election (SEC) guidelines in conducting the polls and they have to immediately report to the SEC if they found any discrepancies in the polling process, Chongthu said.

Later on the day she inspected votes counting centre at Delhi Public School at Karunapuram and directed the District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanmanthu and Municipal Commissioner Pamela S to make tight arrangements for the counting of votes.

The officials informed the general observer that CCTV cameras have been installed counting halls and separate entry and exit points have been set up for polling agents and counting staff.

Meanwhile, the GWMC election flying squad and the police seized essential commodities worth Rs 60, 000 meant for distribution among the voters at Lashkar Bazaar Idgah. The material was seized following a tip off, informed the flying squad supervisor Sushma.

