8th National Facilities Managers summit to be held in Hyderabad on April 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: After a gap of two years, the eight edition National Facilities Managers (MF) Summit is all set to take place in the city on Friday. The summit is being planned in the backdrop of the debate titled “Future of work: will it be work from the home, office, or hybrid?”

Over 400 facilities management professionals are expected to participate in the event, which will focus on future technology and artificial intelligence which every facility manager will use in the next 10 years.

Facility management is a profession that improves business and lives by ensuring functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the built environment and is practiced by 25 million people around the world, according to Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC)’s President Satyanarayana Mathala.

TFMC has been promoting handloom Monday, an initiative to promote handlooms and support the weavers community, by wearing handloom clothes every Monday. A handloom ramp walk will be the highlight at the summit with 20 FM professionals taking centrestage while wearing handloom clothes.

