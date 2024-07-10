9 traders arrested for gambling in Mancherial

According to Ramagundam Commissionerate’s Task Force, Nine traders were arrested on charges of gambling in a hotel on Tuesday. Rs 1.78 lakh was seized from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 03:53 PM

Representational image

Ramagundam Commissionerate’s Task Force police said P Madhava Reddy, K Damodar Reddy, G Venkateshwarlu, G Jaanka Reddy, P Thirupathi, G Sridhar, N Srinivas, all belonging to different parts of the town and A Sampath from 8 Incline Colony in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district were arrested.

They were found to be gambling in a room, when sleuths of the task force conducted raids on the hotel, following a tip. They were handed over to Mancherial town police for further action.