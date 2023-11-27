919 cases registered for poll code violations in Hyderabad

Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The Goshamahal constituency recorded the highest 232 cases while the lowest 19 were booked in Bahadurpura constituency

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:03 PM, Mon - 27 November 23
Hyderabad: The law enforcement authorities in Hyderabad district since the issue of election notification registered 919 cases for various violations. The cases include illegal transport, sale and possession of liquor, cash, bodily offences and other violations.

The Goshamahal constituency recorded the highest 232 cases while the lowest 19 were booked in Bahadurpura constituency.

The police and excise department collectively booked 489 cases for excise and prohibition rules violations.

