Hyderabad: Section 144 imposed in view of elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police issued a notification imposing Section 144 (banning assembly of four or more persons) of CrPC is in view of the elections.

The orders will be in effect from Tuesday 5 pm until Thursday 6 pm in the entire jurisdiction of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

