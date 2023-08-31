94 aspirants in fray for Congress ticket from 10 segments in Adilabad

Adilabad: The candidate selection panel of the Congress may have a tough task in finalising candidates for the 10 assembly constituencies in erstwhile Adilabad district. The reason is the long list of aspirants who are eyeing the segments for coming Assembly elections.

As many as 94 aspirants have applied for the ticket of the Congress from Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Mancherial, Chennur, Bellampalli, Sirpur (T) and Asifabad Assembly constituencies in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts as confirmed by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The constituencies reserved for STs and SC received the highest number of applications. For instance, Boath (ST) segment saw 18 applications, followed by Khanapur (ST) which registered 15 applications. Both Sirpur (T) and Mudhole segments had the lowest number of applications with four each. Thirteen persons applied for the ticket of Chennur Assembly constituency reserved for SCs, while Asifabad (ST) and Bellampalli (SC) had 10 applications each.

Meanwhile, eight aspirants dropped applications for the ticket of Adilabad and seven for Mancherial segment. Five aspirants applied for the ticket of Nirmal Assembly constituency. The candidature of former MLC K Premsagar Rao for Mancherial segment was already confirmed while AICC president toured Mancherial district in April. The nominees of the remaining nine constituencies are yet to be picked.

The selection panel of the TPCC has already begun the process of selecting the candidates. It is considering various factors such as community, strengths and weaknesses of opponents, personal charisma, etc. It is learnt that it will recommend three names for each segment to the high command of the party which would finalise the nominees by carrying out a scrutiny of the applicants in various aspects.