A Crunchy and Juicy Treat this Festive Season!

Add some sweetness to the upcoming festival with an all time favourite – Jalebi

There’s nothing delightful than a crunch of a Jalebi on a winter’s day. Traditionally an Indian and Arabic Dessert, Jalebis can be thick or thin but they are crispy, crunchy, and juicy. The colour of the Jalebi’s vary depending on the choice, they can be Yellow or Bright Orange.

Traditionally made with fermented refined wheat flour (Maida), but times have changed so they are being prepared instantly also. The batter is poured in Concentric Circles in hot Oil, deep-fried, and soaked/dipped in Sugar or Jaggery Syrup. Many prefer Jalebis to be dipped in In Sugar Syrup but Jaggery is a better option as it contains minerals and high in Iron which is good for health. So this festival season let’s relish with this classic Indian Sweet.

• Preparation Time : 15 Minutes

• Cooking Time : 20 Minutes

• Entire Preparation Time : 1 Hour

Ingredients:

• White Flour : 1 cup

• Sour Curd : ½ cup

• Water : 2 cups

• Salt : a pinch

• Baking Soda : a pinch

• Jaggery :1 cup grated

• Lime Juice : ½ teaspoon

• Cardamom Powder : ½ teaspoon

• Ghee : 1 tablespoon

Method of Preparation:

Take 1 cup of white flour in a mixing bowl, add ½ a cup of sour curd.

Then, add ½ a cup of water to the curd mix it into buttermilk and then mix it in the flour.

Mix the flour into a thick batter without any lumps, check the consistency and if required water can be added if needed.

Add a pinch of salt and a pinch of baking soda and mix them all.

Let it rest for an hours’ time with a lid.

In meantime prepare the syrup with Jaggery, take 1 cup grated jaggery in a pan with ½ cup of water.

Let the jaggery melt and bring it to a boil mixing it till we get a sticky consistency.

Then will, add ½ a teaspoon of lime juice to it, so that it will not become sugary in texture when it cools down.

Then, add ½ a teaspoon of cardamom powder and 1 tablespoon of ghee which enhances the taste of the syrup and jalebi’s put off the stove.

After an hour’s time, heat oil in a pan for deep frying the jalebis.

We can add any colour of our choice to the batter, food colour which is optional.

Pour the batter into a sauce bottle, cloth or a zip lock cover, any of these can be used.

Use a zip lock cover, pour the batter in the corner and press it in the oil to fry.

Check the consistency of the batter it shouldn’t be either too watery or thick it should be in moderate consistency.

Deep fry them on either sides till crispy on medium flame.

After we deep fry them dip/ soak them in the syrup for a while, our juicy and crispy jilebi’s are ready.

Lets now try this Crunchy and Juicy tasty dessert.

YouTube Link Jilebi/Jalebi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4hrK5UJSwY

