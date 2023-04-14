| A Laundry Store In The Us Gives Free Service To The Unemployed Internet Impressed

Pleased with the post, netizens took to the comment section to applaud the heart-warming gesture

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: The news of a laundry store in the United States’ Oklahoma providing free service to anyone who is unemployed is going viral online. The news is shared on Instagram by a page called ‘Good News Movement’.

The post featured a picture of a poster outside the store ‘Archer Cleaners’ that read, “If you are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for an interview, we will clean it for free! When times are tough, we will help you look your best.”

“HUMANITY: Kindness makes the world go round. Thank you Archer Cleaners for having peoples’ back. ARCHER CLEANERS has several locations in Oklahoma for those there to support their business. (sic)”, the caption read.

Many netizens took to the comment section to appreciate the heartwarming gesture. “An act of simple kindness should be paid forward creating a Domino Effect! Too many people live on Anger Avenue, and should relocate to the United Way! (sic),” said a user. “I started crying reading this (sic),” another said. “We need more like this (sic),” commented the third user.