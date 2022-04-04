A right meal: Secret of healthy examinations

Hyderabad: Preparing for and attempting competitive exams can be pretty stressful. To handle these pressures it is very essential to be healthy not just mentally but also physically. And this good health can only be developed with a good diet on a daily basis.

Dr Sujatha Stephen, an experienced nutritionist from Yashoda Hospital says that one needs to consume food that has complete nutrition in order to be healthy. She insists that eating on time and having a balanced diet plays a very important role in the functioning of the mind and body.

Here’s what you can and should eat while preparing for your exams:

Nuts: Nuts like almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts are rich in protein. These help you concentrate by increasing your brain function. It also consists of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Have healthy snacks by replacing your junk food with nuts.

Berries: Strawberries and Blueberries are not only tasty but also help enhance your mental performance. Hungry after your light breakfast? You’ve now found the go-to.

Citrus fruits: Any fruit or vegetable that is either yellow or orange in color is good for you. They are highly nutritious and promote brain health. Keep them handy for when you have set your mind to study for long hours.

Eggs: Eating one whole boiled egg in the morning has a lot of benefits. It helps with increasing the B12 quotient in your body and supplies important nutrients.

Green Leafy Veggies: We have all hated them from our childhood. But the goodness in it just cannot be denied. They are rich in micronutrients and iron. Both of them are great in terms of improving brain function.

Fish: For the ones who are meat eaters, do not miss out on the Omega 3 it provides. It is also rich in B12 nutrients and other vitamins.

The bottom line is to make sure that you consume healthy food that contains all the nutrients that your brain needs to function. Be very mindful of what you eat, especially when you have an exam to crack.

By Epsita Gunti

