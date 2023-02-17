A weekend of culture: Two dance performances set to enthral connoisseurs in Hyderabad

This Saturday two different venues are all set to reverberate with the sounds of the tinkling anklets worn by gorgeous dancers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: This Saturday, February 18, two different venues are all set to reverberate with the sounds of the tinkling anklets worn by gorgeous dancers as they put up beautiful performances for connoisseurs of culture, music and dance.

Amuktamalyada

AbhinayaVani Nritya Niketan and Rinda Saranya jointly present their new Kuchipudi ‘nritya-natika’ (dance drama) ‘AmuktaMalyada’. This dance drama is an adaptation of the poetic composition ‘AmuktaMalyada’, one of the Telugu Pancha-Maha-Kavyas authored 500 years ago, by the great poet-king Sri Krishnadevaraya. Choreographed by Guru Chavali Bala Tripura Sundari, in association with Dr Yashoda Thakore, the performance is sure to win many hearts.

When: February 18; 6:30 pm

Where: Ravindra Bharathi auditorium, Saifabad

Ganga

Parampara Foundation is bringing Rajeshwari Sainath’s popular dance item ‘Ganga’ on the auspicious occasion of Maha Sivaratri. ‘Ganga’ is an ode to the pristine river as it carries the water – a symbol of divinity, bearing the sins of all who seek and surrender to her. The presentation by Dr. Rajeshwari Sainath and her disciples is a masterpiece, dedicated to this mighty Ganga mata.

When: February 18; 6 pm

Where: Sree Dharmapuri Kshetram, Miyapur