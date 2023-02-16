BioAsia 2023 in Hyderabad to host innovation zone for startups

BioAsia 2023, Asia's largest life-sciences and healthcare conference, will host a startup showcase

By IANS Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: BioAsia 2023, Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare conference, will host a startup showcase, a platform for promising startups in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

The ‘Innovation Zone’ at the life sciences event, organised by the Telangana government, will feature a startup stage pavilion and an incubator pavilion.

BioAsia 2023 will be held in Hyderabad from February 24 to 26.

With its commitment to driving innovation, over 75 short-listed startups are being given participation fee waivers in addition to a free display booth. The event aims to provide promising startups focused on pharma, biotech, life sciences, health-tech and med-tech sectors a global stage to exhibit their innovative ideas, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The 20th of BioAsia is expected to attract the participation of more than 3,000 global participants from over 50 countries.

The Innovation Zone has received an overwhelming response from the startup community, receiving over 400 applicants from around the world, including from Singapore, Thailand, the US, Ireland, and the UK.

These startups will be provided space to showcase their invocation at the exhibition. The scrutinisation of the applications was based on peculiarity, affordability, and the idea/product’s ability to fulfil the demand.

PE and VC firms, investment banks, and angel investors have been invited to the event where budding startups will be given the opportunity to network and explore potential collaborations.

The participating startups will be provided access to all conferences and sessions along with an opportunity to network with the industry leaders. In due course, five startups will be selected by the jury panel to exhibit at the main BioAsia Valedictory session and will also be given exclusive pitch time for each team.

They will also be handed over a cash prize along with credits for Amazon cloud. The startup stage is being organised in partnership with Tech Mahindra and BIRAC, Government of India.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (I&C and IT), Government of Telangana, said that the sheer number of startup deals and funding is a testimony that Hyderabad has ascended to the country’s top five startup hubs.

“BioAsia has gained global repute through the impact generated by its 19 previous editions. Telangana is the proud home for this year’s Innovation Zone, which presents an enormous opportunity for distinctive startups,” he said.