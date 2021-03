A2 two-day league: Sai Parachotam slams double ton

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:34 pm

Hyderabad: Sai Parachotam scored an unbeaten 208 as Gymkhana amassed 525/7 in 90 overs against SK Blues in the A2 division two-day league match on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Team Speed 236 in 67.3 overs (P Arvind 98, Deepansh Chowhan 50; Abdul Nayeem 4/35, J Rohit Kumar 3/49) vs Nizamabad Dist 46/3 in 17 overs; CCOB 339 in 66.4 overs (Abdul Khaliq Khan 149; Dhanush 4/89, Manish 3/85) vs Ours 92/4 in 31 overs; PKMCC 242/9 in 90 overs (Raj Navneeth 64; Srunoth rao 4/27, Rishith Reddy 3/48) vs Venus Cybertech; Crown 220 in 65.2 overs (P Tarun Sai Krishnamurthy 51; Apratim Pandey 3/40, Yash Dubey 3/59) vs HBCC 136/4 in 27 overs; National 106 in 28.2 overs (Sai Krishna 5/54) lost to WMCC 107/1 in 23 overs (SV Adithya 52); Elegant 258 in 51.1 overs (Yuganand Sri 132, Syed Rehman 64; Abdul Abid Ali 4/99) vs Adilabad Dist 130/1 in 22.2 overs (Mahesh 74 batting); Cheerful Chums 260 in 73 overs (Mannaus 59, Yash Satwalekar 117; Vamshi Acharya 4/58) vs Rakesh XI 46/4 in 18.4 overs (Kotesh 4/16); Shalimar 317 in 62.5 overs (Rohit V 111(94b,19×4,1×6), Fardeem Umani 56, Advaith Pillai 50; Azharuddin 3/29) vs HUCC 73/2 in 19 overs;

Group-2 PB: Saint Sai 56 in 25.5 overs (Chakravarthy 3/14) lost to Vijayanand 57/0 in 7.5 overs; Shanti XI 357 in 89 overs (Mehul Dayani 187) vs Hyd Panthers; Adams XI 362 in 54.4 overs (M Balaji 146; Lakshan Shiva Keerth 6/127) vs Bharat 90/1 in 21 overs (Bhargav 54batting); Acrylic 185 in 55.3 overs (Aamer 74; Saurish Yadav 3/8) lost to XI Masters 186/9 in 27.1 overs (S Prajwal Rao 75, Kalyan Mani 50; M Sai Prateek 4/60, Sankreeth Dhatrak 5/84); Abhinav Colts 218 in 39.5 overs (P Dinesh 5/89, Praveen Kumar 5/16) bt Manikumar 149 in 39 overs (Sachit Naidu 3/30, Nara Sunder 3/35); Noble 196 in 63.1 overs (Ashwin Suraj 60; P Praveen 4/52) lost to Karimnagar Dist 200/4 in 35 overs (Rishwanth Goud 87); Hyd C Academy 277 in 70.5 overs (Anvith Reddy 130; G Rithvik 6/49) vs SK Blues 109/5 in 25 overs (Zaheer Abbas 3/21); Sec Gymkhana 525/7 in 90 overs (Sai Parachotam 208no, Sourab 68, Rohit Reddy 65) vs Mayura; Warangal Dist 281 in 69.4 overs (K Sukruth 80; Ayub Khan 3/61, Chandralok 3/12) vs Vijaypuri Willowmen 33/0 in 12 overs;

Group-2 PC: Lords CC 267 in 53.1 overs lost to Tirumala CC 271/4 in 76.5 overs (Jayant Reddy 114no, Krishnag Rao 84); Victoria 63 in 28.1 overs (MA Jaweed 4/28, Dheeraj 3/17, Srinivas 3/12) lost to Canara Bank 66/2 in 17.3 overs; Rushiraj CC 371/9 in 90 overs (P Sunil S 152, V Sai Chandra 67; Abhishek 5/87) bt Greenlands 95 in 54.5 overs (Meher Dange 5/16).

Top performers

Centurions: Sai Parachotam 208no , Mehul Dayani 187, Abdul Khaliq Khan 149, Yuganand Sri 132, Yash Satwalekar 117, Rohit V 111, M Balaji 146, Anvith Reddy 130, Jayant Reddy 114no, P Sunil S 152

Five or more wickets: Lakshan Shiva Keerth 6/127, Sai Krishna 5/54, Sankreeth Dhatrak 5/84, P Dinesh 5/89, Praveen Kumar 5/16, Abhishek 5/87, Meher Dange 5/16

