LS Polls preparedness in Rachakonda

The commissioner said that all ranks of police personnel are ready for the polls in an armed manner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 10:35 PM

Hyderabad: A review meeting regarding the security arrangements and precautions to be taken at the field level in view of the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election nominations process and subsequent poll campaign and poll day was held by Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi.

During the meeting held on Friday, the election security arrangements in the Lok Sabha constituencies under Rachakonda Commissionerate were reviewed.

Also Read Lok Sabha Election in Telangana on May 13

The commissioner said that all ranks of police personnel are ready for the polls in an armed manner.

He said that all security arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the election process from Medchal-Malkajigiri, Hyderabad, Chevella, Bhongir and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituencies to assembly constituencies and mandals under Rachakonda Commissionerate.

“Frisking is already being done and check posts set up on many district borders and other major highways in Rachakonda. Along with the Rachakonda police personnel, Central Armed Forces will also be on duty in adequate numbers at the check posts. Visible policing was given high priority,” Tarun Joshi said advising officers to have thorough knowledge of every aspect related to election rules.

DCP and additional DCP level officials are taking steps to ensure that the inspection staff of the check posts works in accordance with the Election Commission rules in order to seize cash and other items beyond the limit.

The commissioner directed the officials to be vigilant on history sheeters and trouble mongers from the past experiences and bind them over

. As during the elections, law and order issues, social media messages and videos that are likely to create conflicts, things that go viral, they should be informed to the higher officials, he said.